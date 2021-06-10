Aldo Cervantes Saldaña

Pub features icons

Aldo Cervantes Saldaña
Aldo Cervantes Saldaña
Hire Me
  • Save
Pub features icons tv wifi view window sun features bar pub design illustration vector minimal icons minimalism minimalist icon
Download color palette

Pub features icons made for a client

Aldo Cervantes Saldaña
Aldo Cervantes Saldaña
Check out my "iconic" work :)
Hire Me

More by Aldo Cervantes Saldaña

View profile
    • Like