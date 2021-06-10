Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free Inner Label Mockup PSD Template

If you want to get an idea about branding inner label design for your collection, then this mockup will hopefully be helpful for you. Here you can see a black t-shirt customized on a yellow background, and inside the shirt, a label design also created that you can easily alter with your brand name and logo design.
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
