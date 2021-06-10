ui design for tour app part two

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi folks 👋👋👋, today I feel great I wish you the same, this ui design is a tour app, which you can reserved tour and read about them and much more, also it is created by figma, which I love this tool, so I hope like this ui design.
Part two.
And like always I love hear your opinions about this ui, so feel free and share it via comment, this opinions help me a lot.
Thanks ❤❤❤,
Farzad.