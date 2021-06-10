Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

Branding Mindsum/ Mental Health Platform/ Social Impact Business

Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
  • Save
Branding Mindsum/ Mental Health Platform/ Social Impact Business health mental product therapist webflow designer branding agency social enterprise nonprofit webflow development webflow hero section social impact social impact business mental health logo web design website design brand designer brand design branding
Download color palette

Mindsum is a non-profit organization that uses technology to bring the right information and support for the mental health of children and young people.

We helped them create a brand for their newly launched platform.

Illustrations created by Gabriela Gurgui

See for yourself 👉 Mindsum's new website

Are you a social enterprise, a socially responsible business, a nonprofit, or a social impact business? Let's create your brand in 7 weeks 👉 Contact us

Medium | Twitter | Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

More by Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

View profile
    • Like