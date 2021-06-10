Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Diana Gervienė

Diana Gervienė sketch brush handwritten signature facial massage gervienė diana softness identity branding unique japan design custom calligraphy script flow type lettering
Logo for Japanese facial massage master in Lithuania.
It was a challenge to create a japan/signature style logo with a softness and elegance feel. Lightness and naturally flowing energy was an important part of it. 
You may also see the process how I turned sketch into a logo. It became a slightly more compact and functional logo.

