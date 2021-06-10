Diana Gervienė

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo for Japanese facial massage master in Lithuania.
It was a challenge to create a japan/signature style logo with a softness and elegance feel. Lightness and naturally flowing energy was an important part of it.
You may also see the process how I turned sketch into a logo. It became a slightly more compact and functional logo.