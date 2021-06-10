PandoraX Review & OTO

PANDORAX REVIEW – START, GROW, AND MASSIVELY SCALE A PROFITABLE AGENCY BUSINESS IN ANY NICHE FROM A SINGLE DASHBOARD

The year 2020 would be known as the most chaotic year in the history of mankind.

With the entire world fighting hard against an enemy that is unknown for the most part…

…and being confined inside the four-walls at home…

… traditional (brick-and-mortar) businesses as we know them are fast changing their business models to go totally online.

And this has created a new demand for various types of agencies that can help these businesses move online.

According to Sprout Social, 28% of agencies have actually seen an increase in project work during the pandemic.

37% of agencies actually said that they didn’t modify their pricing at all. (Sprout Social)

The top social media services offered by agencies are social media management by 98%. That’s followed by social media strategy by 95%, content development by 94%, and social media analytics with 94%. (Sprout Social)

Local businesses in every niche are spending huge amounts of money on creating a place for themselves in the online space.

Freelancers are making thousands of dollars selling services to local businesses on such platforms which are seeing an exponential growth:

Freelancer.com has over 31 million users

Upwork has over 17 million users

Fiverr currently has over 7 million users

Today Local Businesses Are Desperately Looking to Get Online

92% of business owners believe that having a website is the most effective digital marketing strategy

75% of small business owners think that internet marketing is very effective or effective for attracting new customers

In 2020, 51% of small business owners increased the number of online interactions they had with clients

1 in 5 small businesses doesn’t utilize digital marketing & 46% of American small businesses still don’t have a website

You Can’t Just Wake Up One Morning & Decide To Open Your Own Agency You needed to jump mainly through FOUR hoops:

You need an Online Presence and other resources to sell or showcase a service or product

Find Clients for your services

Hire A Team

Run consistent Promotional/Marketing Campaigns

WHAT IS PANDORAX?

PandoraX is the Ultimate Agency Builder Suite with built-In Client Finder & Business Manager that provides The Quickest & Easiest Way To START, MANAGE & SCALE AN AGENCY For Yourself And Your Clients In Just 3 Easy Steps…

STEP 1: Pick A Niche

Simply pick any niche from a selection of 40 hot-selling niches.

Preview and download ready-to-profit Agency Website pre-loaded with content that you can customize.

STEP 2: Find & Close Clients

Just enter a keyword, niche and/or location and get instant access to thousands of hot-leads.

Use the built-in proven-to-convert resources to close these clients.

STEP 3: Get Paid

Run, manage & scale your business and/or for your clients and get paid the top dollar.

