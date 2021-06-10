Aditi

Daily Ui Challenge 005 App icon

Aditi
Aditi
  • Save
Daily Ui Challenge 005 App icon graphic design branding logo dailyui uiux design ux
Download color palette

#DailyUi challenge#005#App icon#meditation
I hope you like this shot😃
Please have a look and share your feedbacks😀

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Aditi
Aditi

More by Aditi

View profile
    • Like