Elias Van Kerckhoven

Sushi - Clean landing page

Elias Van Kerckhoven
Elias Van Kerckhoven
  • Save
Sushi - Clean landing page website clean adobe xd restaurant sushi landing page design web design
Download color palette

A clean landing page design for a sushi restaurant.
Let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Elias Van Kerckhoven
Elias Van Kerckhoven
Like