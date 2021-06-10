Events Components UI Cards

Hi!

I'm share with you my first events components project — a recent startup company launch in dribbble that features our custom-built/ interface style guide by our help

On this screen, you can see some cards/elements parts of UI that we have built for Design System of the app/web.

This design system helping for a Client or a designer. It's easy to understanding for how it work.

We want to share everytime something new for easy a client & designer.

Thanks for LOVE it.