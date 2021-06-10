Light Design Agency

Events Components UI Cards

Events Components UI Cards lightdesign branding components events cards design ux
  1. Events Components Design.png
  2. Events ui components 2.png

Hi!
I'm share with you my first events components project — a recent startup company launch in dribbble that features our custom-built/ interface style guide by our help

On this screen, you can see some cards/elements parts of UI that we have built for Design System of the app/web.

This design system helping for a Client or a designer. It's easy to understanding for how it work.

We want to share everytime something new for easy a client & designer.

Thanks for LOVE it.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
