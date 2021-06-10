SITE ICON FOR ITERSI WEB AGENCY

This is a site icon that made for a web agency called Itersi. Basically, the client wanted to let the people experience the visualization of the existing logo and that's why they asked me to make the icon according to Itersi logo.

.

.

All rights reserved by Designer Dollar 2021

Instagram: instagram.com/designerdollar

Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/kazi-faiz-ahmed-007

Twitter: https://twitter.com/designerdollar

Pinterest: pinterest.com/DesignerDollar8

Reddit: reddit.com/user/designerdollar