Contract management goes beyond the contracts you work with. It also extends to documents surrounding contracts that you and your team are working on. This includes things like Scope of Work (SOW), schedules, cost estimates, etc. It is important that users can easily find and work on them. A contract management software that helps you sort and organize your associated documents can be of great help. You should really look for one that allows you to store documents in the contract list and not just in a document library. This way you can easily find important contract documents. To know more, visit: https://www.mydock365.com/contract-management-system