OneGuide Icon Set

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Icon set created for OneGuide (AskOneGuide.com). Really happy with the results and they look great on their site! Had a lot of fun coming up with the styling of these.
I'm available for more custom icon work. Let's work together!
Follow me on Instagram to see more of my work.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.