Data Analysis

Here's a blog illustration I did for an article about using patients data to create ads to cater to clients dealing with the same issue. I had a lot of fun creating this piece, If I had to choose a favorite section of this, I would say the modems in the background. I love the simplicity of the modems, and the glow gives enough effect so they don't get lost in the background.