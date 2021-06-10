Alan M Howell

Data Analysis

Here's a blog illustration I did for an article about using patients data to create ads to cater to clients dealing with the same issue. I had a lot of fun creating this piece, If I had to choose a favorite section of this, I would say the modems in the background. I love the simplicity of the modems, and the glow gives enough effect so they don't get lost in the background.

