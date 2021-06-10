UI design challenge - Sign up

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Inspired for my first UI challenge! YAY!
I've never had the nerve to follow a-some-amount-of-days-challenge. I was introduced by a friend to https://collectui.com and will try and see how many designs would I be able to do before burnout!
This one I have thought as a university system for recourse sharing and had the idea for a while now.