Delyanka Sirakova

UI design challenge - Sign up

Delyanka Sirakova
Delyanka Sirakova
UI design challenge - Sign up sign in blue desktop mobile sign up web ui didisigner
Inspired for my first UI challenge! YAY!

I've never had the nerve to follow a-some-amount-of-days-challenge. I was introduced by a friend to https://collectui.com and will try and see how many designs would I be able to do before burnout!
This one I have thought as a university system for recourse sharing and had the idea for a while now.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Delyanka Sirakova
Delyanka Sirakova

