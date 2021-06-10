Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elisa D'Angelo

pop-up/overlay - Daily UI-016

Elisa D'Angelo
Elisa D'Angelo
  • Save
pop-up/overlay - Daily UI-016 popupoverlay subscribe daily ui web mobile uiux email illustration il 016 dailyui016 overlay popup uidesign design ui figma ux dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
This is my Pop-Up / Overlay for Daily UI Challenge 016
I hope you like it
If you have any feedback please let me know :)

Elisa D'Angelo
Elisa D'Angelo

More by Elisa D'Angelo

View profile
    • Like