Alex Gresswell

Todo list app design

Alex Gresswell
Alex Gresswell
  • Save
Todo list app design pastel gradient ux ios ui logo icon glass design app web
Download color palette

A minimalistic app design for a todo list focused around the use of pastel colors

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Alex Gresswell
Alex Gresswell

More by Alex Gresswell

View profile
    • Like