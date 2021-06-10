Frank Force

Map of Sierpiński Land

Map of Sierpiński Land abstract tinycode generative javascript
Download color palette
  1. roads (2) (9).png
  2. UrbanSprawl (5).png
  3. citymap (2).png
  4. roads (2) (12).png
  5. Default (3).png
  6. vector field.png

https://www.dwitter.net/d/23019
https://www.dwitter.net/d/23015

for(j=1e4;--j;x.fillRect(a.x+=C(a.a+=((a.x+d%1e3)&a.y+d)/99),a.y+=S(a.a),1,.1))a=T[i=j%9]=t?T[i]:(d=Date.now(),{x:i*200,y:d%1e3,a:j})

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Making Generative Art with Tiny Code

