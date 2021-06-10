Etnocafe.pl - modern, performant website based on Jamstack 👌 🙌

Etno Cafe is a Polish coffee concept that includes a coffee shop chain, coffee roastery and cold brewery. The brand was created 9 years ago in Wroclaw, and now it is one of the most recognizable coffee brands in the country, and soon to establish itself abroad as well. Etno Cafe puts great attention to detail into their daily work, ensuring the highest possible standards.

For Etno Cafe’s owners, their website is a vital way of expanding brand awareness and reaching out to new customers. As such, they wanted it to be performant, stable, secure and in line with the newly established look and feel of the brand.

Information transparency, the ability to easily edit website content, and an increase in users’ interactions were also some of the main goals the client wanted to achieve.

The new website was supposed to be stable, easy-to-manage (even by non-technical members of the organization), editable, user-friendly, fresh and secure.

That’s why, after in-depth analysis, we’ve decided to go with the Jamstack approach.

Jamstack websites are known to be fundamentally more secure than WordPress because they don’t rely on a public database. What’s more, they don’t expose scripting and, if you serve them from a CDN, they don’t have a single point of failure.

