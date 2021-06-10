AM_Creative

Soluto offices design

Soluto offices design illustration branding stickers office design design vector
Sticker design for HR needs, The idea was that HR team could complete and change the content inside the infographics and color and life to the stickers

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
