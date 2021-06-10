The Pilis Cafe

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A non-traditional look of a restaurant logo makes it stands out from the competition. Pili's Cafe competes with Indian restaurants in the area. We helped the brand to attract more attention with its new logo design. The green leaves on top convey the feel of fresh food and the unique style cup below hints about hot beverages. The interesting font used for the name is another strong point of the logo mark.
