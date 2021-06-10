Maja Zarzycka

Daily UI 005 | NBA Dedicated App Icon

Maja Zarzycka
Maja Zarzycka
  • Save
Daily UI 005 | NBA Dedicated App Icon ui illustration ux illustrator figma design dailyui daily 100 challenge branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

//Daily UI 005

Design exploration for an icon, happy to hear your feedback, thanks :)

Maja

Maja Zarzycka
Maja Zarzycka

More by Maja Zarzycka

View profile
    • Like