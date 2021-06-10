Frank Force

Tiny Code Death Star

Tiny Code Death Star tinycode generative javascript
https://www.dwitter.net/d/23082

for(j=2e3;j;(((X=(q-z)*.7)&(Z=(q+z)*.7)&(Y=T*t/19-40))%31||X*X+Y*Y+Z*Z>1400)&&T<99||x.fillRect(--j,V=t*60,T<99?T/30-2+q/59+S(X|Y|Z)/9:1-S((j>>2)*(V>>2)**3)**3e4-t/199,T=1))z=T-99,q=T++*j/1210-T;

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Making Generative Art with Tiny Code

