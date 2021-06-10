Skeuomorphic Animated Dial

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Skeuomorphism. Should it make a return? Lately I've been designing some very over-the-top elements to see if/how they fit in larger projects. This one likely wouldn't, but it was a ton of fun to build in XD using shadows, gradients, 3D Transforms, textures, blend modes, and more.
