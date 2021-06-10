Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Howard Pinsky
Adobe XD

Skeuomorphic Animated Dial

Howard Pinsky
Adobe XD
Howard Pinsky for Adobe XD
Skeuomorphism. Should it make a return? Lately I've been designing some very over-the-top elements to see if/how they fit in larger projects. This one likely wouldn't, but it was a ton of fun to build in XD using shadows, gradients, 3D Transforms, textures, blend modes, and more.

Adobe XD
Adobe XD
Exploring the design and prototyping of user experiences.

