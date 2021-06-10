Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dylan Menke

Letter A Logo

Dylan Menke
Dylan Menke
Letter A Logo retro bold modern minimal industrial table railroad train a type letter identity media digital branding brand symbol icon mark logo
I hope y'all are prepared to be flooded with letter A logo concepts for about the next week or so, as many were explored and created in a recent project. I loved the overall form of this one. It definitely reminds me of a picnic table or a railroad/train track. Either way, I think I need to create a fictional brand around one of those two ideas. Which would you prefer to see?
Instagram

Website

Dylan Menke
Dylan Menke
Brand & Logo Designer.
    • Like