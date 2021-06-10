🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I hope y’all are prepared to be flooded with letter A logo concepts for about the next week or so, as many were explored and created in a recent project. I loved the overall form of this one. It definitely reminds me of a picnic table or a railroad/train track. Either way, I think I need to create a fictional brand around one of those two ideas. Which would you prefer to see?
