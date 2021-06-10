Footwear Store App Concept

Hello Dribbbles!

We have worked on the concept of Footware Store. In the first step, you can choose your shoe style, then the screen expands and you can pick the color and eventually you can add it to the cart & buy it!!

A gradual engagement journey:)

Have an idea? Let's work on it: Email: business@coretus.com