Footwear Store App Concept

Footwear Store App Concept branding logo graphic design
Hello Dribbbles!

We have worked on the concept of Footware Store. In the first step, you can choose your shoe style, then the screen expands and you can pick the color and eventually you can add it to the cart & buy it!!

A gradual engagement journey:)

Feel free to give us feedback.
Have an idea? Let's work on it: Email: business@coretus.com

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Turn ideas into a creative and appealing Design
