Daily UI #001 - Sign up

Daily UI #001 - Sign up ux design app
Hi Dribbblers !

This is my first day of the Daily UI Challenge !

I did a mobile login page for this Daily UI challenge 001, the theme is: Sign up.
Hope you like it! Don’t miss the 99 challenges to follow…

Resources: 
Tools: Figma
Illustrations: « Grow Plants 1 » by Streamline, « Newsletter 2 » by Streamline, « Enter Password 1 » by Streamline, « Grow Plants 3 » by Streamline

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
