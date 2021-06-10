AppsKottage

Pharmacy App UI

Pharmacy App UI graphic design
Hello, this is an app UI for pharmacy app.
I used blue and white colors cause it represent trust and health.
Their main business was delivering prescribed medicines to patients.

Hope you like it!

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
