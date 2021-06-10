Badr Edd
logorilla

cryptowise v1

Badr Edd
logorilla
Badr Edd for logorilla
Hire Us
  • Save
cryptowise v1 education student wise owl crypto minimal modern abstract branding logo
Download color palette

sneak peek from an ongoing project.
cryptowise is a platfrom to educate ppl about crypto.

as always your feedback is welcome.

---------
for inquiries : info@logorilla.art

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
logorilla
logorilla
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by logorilla

View profile
    • Like