Dmitry Gorbachev

Personal account. eCommerce.

Dmitry Gorbachev
Dmitry Gorbachev
  • Save
Personal account. eCommerce. web design app mobile instructtions status product design payment dark user personal profile ecommerce
Download color palette

The project on which we worked at Technopark from November 2020 to January 2021.
Case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/112110487/Technopark-Personal-account-E-commerce

Dmitry Gorbachev
Dmitry Gorbachev

More by Dmitry Gorbachev

View profile
    • Like