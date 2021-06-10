Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cover Book Project

Cover Book Project cover design book cover branding illustration design
  1. Berserah Bukan Terserah Apalagi Menyerah2.png
  2. Untitled design (1).png

An illustration that I did for a book cover design project, the description is as follows:
A girl sitting hugging herself describes someone who is experiencing "tired", both physically and mentally, has big emotional problems, feels insecure, has no place to lean on so she needs to hug and calm herself.
The color of the red shirt symbolizes courage as well as a state of alertness.
pink veil, depicting the feeling of tender affection or love
Sitting in a corner, depicts a cornered state and human nature that tends to seek safety
The color brown is often thought of as solid, similar to earth, and the color is often associated with resilience, dependability, security, and safety. Feelings of loneliness, sadness and isolation.
The dark side of light, illustrates that there will always be light or a way out in every darkness

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
