Human x Nature Exhibition - National Library of Singapore

Human x Nature Exhibition - National Library of Singapore
The design was based on the recent exhibition hold by National Library of Singapore to celebrate Human x Nature Exhibition. Singapore’s natural environment, as we know and experience today, is the result of a long history of knowledge gathering, plantation agriculture and attempts at rehabilitation.

This exhibition explores our relationships with the natural world from cultural understandings and scientific study to commercial and urban land use, as well as conservation and restoration.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
