Purrweb UI

Real Estate App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Real Estate App startup marketplace booking accommodation mvp flat house apartment rent rental app real estate app real estate online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Real Estate App startup marketplace booking accommodation mvp flat house apartment rent rental app real estate app real estate online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Real Estate App startup marketplace booking accommodation mvp flat house apartment rent rental app real estate app real estate online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. shot1.png
  2. tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, guys? We are here with the new shot — Real Estate app. An app for rent houses and pick the best landlord 🏡

🔎 On the first screen, there is a search bar, with the apartments card with a description, which you can flip through.

🏠 On the second screen — detailed information about the selected apartment.

👨🏻 The third screen contains cards with the best landlords and their rating.

🍂 The color palette consists of brown, beige and white, as well as an accent emerald color. The brown color brings a sense of warmth and comfort to life and allows the user to have a pleasant time choosing the right home for himself.

😎 In this app users will be able to conveniently and quickly select the best housing, as well as choose the best landlord from the proposed list.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback

P.S. We already have experience in designing real estate app, check out our case 😉

Created by Tanya Shukina

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like