What’s up, guys? We are here with the new shot — Real Estate app. An app for rent houses and pick the best landlord 🏡

🔎 On the first screen, there is a search bar, with the apartments card with a description, which you can flip through.

🏠 On the second screen — detailed information about the selected apartment.

👨🏻 The third screen contains cards with the best landlords and their rating.

🍂 The color palette consists of brown, beige and white, as well as an accent emerald color. The brown color brings a sense of warmth and comfort to life and allows the user to have a pleasant time choosing the right home for himself.

😎 In this app users will be able to conveniently and quickly select the best housing, as well as choose the best landlord from the proposed list.



Created by Tanya Shukina