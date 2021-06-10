🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
What’s up, guys? We are here with the new shot — Real Estate app. An app for rent houses and pick the best landlord 🏡
🔎 On the first screen, there is a search bar, with the apartments card with a description, which you can flip through.
🏠 On the second screen — detailed information about the selected apartment.
👨🏻 The third screen contains cards with the best landlords and their rating.
🍂 The color palette consists of brown, beige and white, as well as an accent emerald color. The brown color brings a sense of warmth and comfort to life and allows the user to have a pleasant time choosing the right home for himself.
😎 In this app users will be able to conveniently and quickly select the best housing, as well as choose the best landlord from the proposed list.
Created by Tanya Shukina