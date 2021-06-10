NEONEO DESIGN-TEAM

Stranger Rings

Stranger Rings cell phone stranger things vaporwave vapor 80s telephone phone 3dart blender 3dillustration
„Das Walkie Talkie aus Stranger Things diente mir als Vorbild. Für mich hat der Kontakt über Walkie Talkies etwas abenteuerliches, was ich mit der Kindheit verbinde. An Walkie Talkies selbst gefällt mir, dass sie Kommunikationsmittel sind welche sich auf das Wesentliche reduzieren: Das Senden und Empfangen von Nachrichten.“

– Maik

