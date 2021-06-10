Ildiko Gaspar

Details Card UI Design

Ildiko Gaspar
Ildiko Gaspar
  • Save
Details Card UI Design free ui component ildiesign info card design info card ui info card details card ux design ui design ux ui
Download color palette

👉 Use this link to get the source file. 👈

Ildiko Gaspar
Ildiko Gaspar
Open-Source designer @ UI Design Daily

More by Ildiko Gaspar

View profile
    • Like