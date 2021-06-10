Ishtiaq Ahmad

TinDog

You may have heard about Tinder but have you ever heard about TinDog! Well, it's the same thing and same concept. The difference is that you don't have to swipe on humans but on dogs that you love and would like to adopt.

Made with:
HTML
CSS
Bootstrap

Is dynamic/responsive :)

