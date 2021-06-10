Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexander Williams

Astley Vineyard

Alexander Williams
Alexander Williams
  • Save
Astley Vineyard illustration bottle green director development ux wine vineyard branding logo typography website ui
Download color palette

Snapshot tours section from a website design I produced for Astley Vineyard, a local wine producer based in Worcestershire, England.

Had a great time working on this site & they even gave us free crates of wine for our effort at the end!

My role:
UI / UX
Project Co-ordination

Design Studio: www.wearebeard.com

Alexander Williams
Alexander Williams

More by Alexander Williams

View profile
    • Like