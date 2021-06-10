Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
'Frost' Paper Cut Art

'Frost' Paper Cut Art layered art paper cutting art geometric illustration handcut paper paper sculpture kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscopic paper cut artwork titled 'Frost' and based on Arabic geometry.
Art size: 5"x 5"
Number of Layers: 10

You can check the entire 'Kaleidoscope' paper sculpture series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Kaleidoscope-Paper-Art

