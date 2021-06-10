Project Management iOs App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys! 💫
Today we want to share with you the concept we've done while explored design directions for the project management app. And here we come up with a bright and clean look with a lot of fun elements that will encourage people to use the product and properly manage the tasks.
Would love to hear your thoughts 🙂