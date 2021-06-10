Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Project Management iOs App

Project Management iOs App
Hello guys! 💫
Today we want to share with you the concept we've done while explored design directions for the project management app. And here we come up with a bright and clean look with a lot of fun elements that will encourage people to use the product and properly manage the tasks.
Would love to hear your thoughts 🙂

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Fireart Studio
