'Passion' Paper Cut Art

'Passion' Paper Cut Art paper cut art paper sculpture kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscopic paper cut artwork titled 'Passion' and based on Arabic geometry.
Art size: 5"x 5"
Number of Layers: 10

You can check the entire 'Kaleidoscope' paper sculpture series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Kaleidoscope-Paper-Art

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
