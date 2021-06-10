Felix Schuster
Paperless

Dark vs Light: Blog Design

Felix Schuster
Paperless
Felix Schuster for Paperless
  • Save
Dark vs Light: Blog Design branding ui light mode dark mode minimal flat logo paperless paperwork contract no-code drag and drop builder collaboration avatar
Dark vs Light: Blog Design branding ui light mode dark mode minimal flat logo paperless paperwork contract no-code drag and drop builder collaboration avatar
Download color palette
  1. V1.jpg
  2. V2.jpg

 Hi folks,  

We’ve recently introduced our own Paperless blog as a place to discuss and shine some light on a variety of topics regarding contract management.   As a sneak peek, here's the header for our first post explaining the power of digital documents for modern businesses.  

Stay tuned for more!

Cheers, Felix.

paperless.io | LinkedIn

Paperless
Paperless
Make better agreements.

More by Paperless

View profile
    • Like