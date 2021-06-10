Zubin Jhaveri

'Harmony' Paper Cut Art

'Harmony' Paper Cut Art lasercut design paper cut art paper sculpture
Kaleidoscopic paper cut artwork titled 'Harmony' and based on Arabic geometry.
Art size: 5"x 5"
Number of Layers: 10

You can check the entire kaleidoscope paper sculpture series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Kaleidoscope-Paper-Art

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
