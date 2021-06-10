Drake Nathan Ezel

Vector headshot

Drake Nathan Ezel
Drake Nathan Ezel
  • Save
Vector headshot icon vector illustration graphic design
Download color palette

This is a cartoon vector art that i did made using adobe illustrator for line work and textured using adobe phototshop. This was my client way back

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Drake Nathan Ezel
Drake Nathan Ezel

More by Drake Nathan Ezel

View profile
    • Like