Brand Illustration#1: The Caterpillar Silk Company aka CSCo.

About CSCo.

The Caterpillar Silk Co. or CSCo. is a luxury manufacturer and exporter of the finest silk fabrics & yarns. The company works closely with high-end design teams and aspiring fashion designers, providing them with personalised service from start to finish.

CSCo. silk is 100% natural, odourless and non-allergic. One of their signature offerings is Grade 6A Mulberry Silk, also known as the “queen of fibres.” Today, the company supports a wide community of rural silk farmers, spinners and weavers.

————————————

Let's collaborate:

Get in touch at prashant@pragmaticart.com

Let's connect:

www.pragmaticart.com