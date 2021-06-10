Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illustrative Category Icon Set

Illustrative Category Icon Set category icons minimal flat identity visual strategy branding ui marketing recruitment web illustration vector design clean
Set of small illustrative icons representing areas of expertise.

