Ampersand

I’m trying to work more with typography. I figured the best way to learn about individual characters was making some sort of a case-study of them. Totally inspired by Jessica Hische’s awesome custom letters.

I actually can’t wait to spend more time on this!

And thanks to Dennis Flinsenberg for drafting me to Dribbble!

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
