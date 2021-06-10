Uzair Khan

Lazy Envo - Logo Animation

Uzair Khan
Uzair Khan
  • Save
Lazy Envo - Logo Animation branding typography design animation motion graphic gif animation logo animation
Download color palette

A creative logo animation concept for Lazy Envo Logo.
Hit "L" on keyboard if you like this shot :)

Uzair Khan
Uzair Khan

More by Uzair Khan

View profile
    • Like