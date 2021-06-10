Solid Composition Art

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
«The composition is the organized sum of the interior functions of every part of the work,» famous artist Wassily Kandinsky once said, and this law works for design as effectively as for art or architecture. That's the idea that inspired our new illustration with a pinch of classic art vibes: it will work as a title image for the upcoming Tubik Blog article about building solid visual compositions.

Also, welcome to see more of our art in the huge set of illustrations about workspace and creativity, a pack of book illustrations for visual storytelling, the diversity of nature illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set.

