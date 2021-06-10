WIX Web Design & Development- Melanin Mom Media

Melanin Mom Media is a markting agency for African American influencers. I created a full website to capture leads and membership for incoming influencers and brands. The website consisted of 5 pages customized and optimized for desktop and mobile then optimized with goggle key words.

We also transfer the original domain from godaddy over to the Wix Platform.

Deliverables:

* Custom Website Design and Development

*Wireframing

*Branding Kit

* Custom Marketing Strategy

* Social Media Assets (Facebook headers)

* Pitch Deck (6 Pages)

See the live site here: https://www.melaninmomsmedia.com/