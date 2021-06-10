Nakia

WIX Web Design & Development- Melanin Mom Media

WIX Web Design & Development- Melanin Mom Media clean vector website web typography logo design minimal social media marketing social media assets pitch deck web development web design logo design icon branding graphic design brand identity design brand identity brand design
Melanin Mom Media is a markting agency for African American influencers. I created a full website to capture leads and membership for incoming influencers and brands. The website consisted of 5 pages customized and optimized for desktop and mobile then optimized with goggle key words.

We also transfer the original domain from godaddy over to the Wix Platform.

Deliverables:
* Custom Website Design and Development
*Wireframing
*Branding Kit
* Custom Marketing Strategy
* Social Media Assets (Facebook headers)
* Pitch Deck (6 Pages)

See the live site here: https://www.melaninmomsmedia.com/

