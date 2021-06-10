Byte Chimp

App Explainer | 2D Animated Video

Another Glimps of 8 Base App😍.
8base is back-end service provider for building scalable web and mobile applications. We created multiple scenes and incorporated the 8base business model details, what it’s all about, why it’s important for the targeted audience, and how it works. We created a lot of scenes and transitions to make it energetic. In the end, the animation turned out astonishingly well.
I hope you all like that shot. My client sure did!
Hope you all like it guys😊
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
