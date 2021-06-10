App Explainer | 2D Animated Video

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another Glimps of 8 Base App😍.
8base is back-end service provider for building scalable web and mobile applications. We created multiple scenes and incorporated the 8base business model details, what it’s all about, why it’s important for the targeted audience, and how it works. We created a lot of scenes and transitions to make it energetic. In the end, the animation turned out astonishingly well.
I hope you all like that shot. My client sure did!
To watch complete video follow our youtube channel
Hope you all like it guys😊
_____________________
Press "L" to show us your appreciation and comment us your views.
Ready to create your next 2D Animated Video
Want to see more projects?
Visit our Profile and contact us for your upcoming projects.
Follow us on Twitter | Instagram| Youtube