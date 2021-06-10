WIX Website Design & Branding-Blanc Spaces Blog

Blanc Spaces is a Lifestyle blog and they came to us for a full brand identity and web design. Their goal was to have a logo that was feminine yet minimalistic with a sophisticated touch.

​

They love color but wanted a unique pallet of muted neon's.



Deliverable:

*Full Brand Identity

*Brand Guidelines

*Brand Strategy

*Social Media Graphic Templates

*Web Design and Blog Creation

*Blog Templates

My Role:

*Brand Design

*Art Direction

*Brand Identity