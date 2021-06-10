WIX Website Design & Branding-Blanc Spaces Blog

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Blanc Spaces is a Lifestyle blog and they came to us for a full brand identity and web design. Their goal was to have a logo that was feminine yet minimalistic with a sophisticated touch.
They love color but wanted a unique pallet of muted neon's.
Deliverable:
*Full Brand Identity
*Brand Guidelines
*Brand Strategy
*Social Media Graphic Templates
*Web Design and Blog Creation
*Blog Templates
My Role:
*Brand Design
*Art Direction
*Brand Identity